Food For The Poor in agri promotion drive

FOOD For The Poor Guyana Inc (FFTP) on Wednesday donated a quantity of agricultural farming implements to upper form schools in Regions Six, East Berbice, Corentyne and Region 10, Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice.

The gift of agricultural tools is intended to equip the students in their quest to pursue agriculture as a part of the school’s curriculum, while serving as a fillip towards promoting

the practical component of agriculture as a subject.

Coming right at the onset of Education Month (observed in the month of September) and the month preceding Agriculture Month (celebrated in October), the gestures could not have been timelier, and were well received by education officials, on behalf of the regional education system.

The tools included cutlasses, gardening forks, shovels, pick-axes, and long booths and were handed over by Food For The Poor Project (FFTP) Coordinator, Asha Wayne and Project Manager Andrea Benjamin.

Meanwhile, receiving on behalf of Region 10 was senior education official, Ms. Keane Adams, along with Sonia Fraser-Pearce. Mycinth Robertson received on behalf of the Region Six Department of Education.

Wayne said that Food For The Poor was happy to make the donations to the schools, since in doing so, not only was the organisation upholding its tradition of giving, but assisting the students in their quest to pursue the agricultural sciences, and at the same time, ensuring that the agricultural sector continues to be staffed by educated and qualified individuals.

Benjamin, noting the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Food for the Poor, added that the aim was to strengthen the capacity of the schools and their agricultural science programme, particularly the practical component of the programme.

She observed that Region Six was a traditionally agricultural region, while Region 10 now stands as an emerging one, with vast potentials.

Noting that 15 schools in Regions Six and 10 will benefit from the donation, Benjamin said, “It is expected that the students will be able to carry out the practical component of the agricultural science programme. In equipping the students and in strengthening the capacity of the school, we are in turn, strengthening the agricultural sector of Guyana, which is a critical component of our economy.”

Benjamin concurred with Wayne, that the net result of this initiative is that, at the end of the day, the region would have churned out well-trained and educated students.

“It will also help with regard to our food security, which is very important currently,” she said.

And Keane Adams, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Department of Education, Region 10.

“Region 10 is always happy to collaborate with both governmental and non-governmental organisations… On behalf of the schools that will be receiving and our regional educational officer, I would like to say thank you for this timely donation.”

Noting that Agriculture Month is fast approaching (after Education Month), she said the students will be equipped to carry out the practical aspect of what they would have learned theoretically.

Meanwhile, Robertson on behalf of Region Six Education Department expressed sincere thanks to FFTP. And stressing its timeliness of the presentation, she added that the students will be able to use the agricultural tools in the capacity that they are provided for.