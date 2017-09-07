Britisher jailed for cocaine-trafficking

BRITISHER Orin Lewis Boodi was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $100,000 after being found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine out of the country in milk and ghee tins in 2014.

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus convicted Boodi for having 7.170 kilograms of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking on July 4, 2014, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The matter was prosecuted by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford. Boodi was busted by CANU agents at the CJIA with cocaine in milk and ghee tins in his luggage, when he attempted to board a TravelSpan flight. At the time he was an outgoing passenger bound for the United States.

CANU officers conducted a search and uncovered five tins; two ghee and three milk tins containing what amounted to 7.170 kilograms of cocaine. In 2003, Boodi was sentenced to three years imprisonment for swallowing cocaine and was released in 2008.