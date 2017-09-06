Windies hearts with Caribbean as Hurricane Irma threatens

LONDON, England (CMC) – West Indies were busy here yesterday preparing for the decisive third Test at Lord’s starting tomorrow, but also anxiously keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma back home in the Caribbean.

The team paused during their preparations on yesterday to reach out to everyone in the path of the powerful tropical cyclone, which was packing winds of over 175 mph and was due to make pass through the northern Leeward Islands late yesterday into early today.

Islands like St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla are bracing for the impact of the tropical system.

“Our fans are in our thoughts and prayers as they prepare for Hurricane Irma,” captain Jason Holder said in a special message.

“Please take all necessary precautions as you prepare for this hurricane. Our love and our wishes go to everybody in the Caribbean as you go through this tough time.”

The touring Windies include one Antiguan in Alzarri Joseph, the 20-year-old fast bowler, and he also sent a message to his fellow countrymen and those on the projected path.

“I’m urging my fellow citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and all those in the Leeward Islands as well as all those in the path of the hurricane to prepare and be ready for whatever comes our way,” he said.

“I’m advising everyone to take every precaution and I hope and pray we get through safely.”

West Indies are chasing a historic series win in England after losing the first Test by an innings and 209 runs inside three days at Edgbaston but rebounding to win the second match by five wickets at Headingley.