GOA to host Commonwealth Games Federation meeting of the Americas

22 countries expected for September 22-26 meeting

THE Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) will, from September 22 to 26, host the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) meeting of the Americas in Georgetown.

President of GOA, K. Juman-Yassin, who is also a vice-president of the CGF, announced that representatives of approximately 22 countries are expected in Guyana for the event which will be graced by the presence of CGF’s president Louise Martin.

The full details of the ‘first-of-its-kind-meeting’ to be held in Guyana were not made known, but, according to Yassin, “two officials from Australia will be here to update us about the Commonwealth Games next year in the Gold Coast.”

The 21st (XXI) Commonwealth Games will be held in the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, April 4-15, 2018. It is the fifth time Australia will be hosting the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games (known as the British Empire Games 1930–1950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games 1954–1966, and British Commonwealth Games from (1970–1974) is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

The event was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were cancelled due to World War II, has taken place every four years since then. The most recent Commonwealth Games took place in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.