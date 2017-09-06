Crandon’s blitz fires HACC into SCA Elite playoffs

TORONTO, Canada – Former Guyana and West Indies One-day player Royston Crandon fired Hawaiian Arctic Cricket Club (HACC) into the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) Elite Division playoffs with a brutal innings of 124 against Highland Creek last Sunday at the Ashtonbee ground, Scarborough here.

Needing a victory in the 11th round encounter to ensure a spot in the four-team playoffs, Crandon was in a no-nonsense mood, pulverising the Highland Creek attack in his boundary-studded knock which came off a mere 51 balls and included 12 massive sixes and six fours as HACC romped to an easy 93-run victory.

Winning the toss and opting to take first strike, HACC were struggling at 58 for four after 19 overs in the 50-over affair. An almost two-hour stoppage, occasioned by rain, saw the game being reduced to 30 overs with Crandon on 10 and his partner Abdool ‘Birdy’ Samad on 13.

What followed after the resumption was an absolute carnage, as Crandon and to a lesser extent Samad (40) tore into the hapless Highland Creek bowlers who had no answer to the onslaught as the two shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 159 in 15 overs.

Samad, a former Canadian national player, smote three sixes and three fours in his knock while Crandon, who also represents Vikings in the Toronto & District League, was eventually dismissed caught at the wicket off Harjeet Brar. Kamil Pooran chipped in with a quick-fire undefeated 20 with two sixes and two fours.

Highland Creek started out threateningly with current Canadian player Ruvindu Gunasekra smashing a quick 20 (three fours and a six) but once his stumps were disturbed by fast bowler Keyron Fraser, the innings went into decline as they were dismissed for 131 in 26 overs.

Crandon crowned a brilliant all-round performance, claiming three for 23 from his six overs while there were two wickets each for Tyrone Persaud, former Guyana Under-19 player Harrinarine Chattergoon and Bim Bodhoo for 19, 24 and 25 runs respectively.

HACC and Ambassadors are already assured of playoff spots while the remaining two places will be determined on Saturday with defending champions Victoria Park, Scarborough Cricket Club (SCC) and Highland Creek vying for contention.

HACC and Highland Creek will clash at L’Amaroeux while Victoria Park and SCC battle at Ashtonbee in a key fixture.

(Frederick Halley)