Concerned CPL to review Pollard no-ball

KIERON Pollard’s no-ball that denied compatriot Evin Lewis scoring the fastest century in the 2017 Hero CPL on Sunday, is to be reviewed, the tournament organisers said yesterday.

Pollard, the captain of the Barbados Tridents, overstepped and bowled a short ball that sailed over the head of Lewis, who was on 97 from 32 balls as the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots romped to a 10-wicket victory to secure second place in the league.

They faced league leaders Trinbago Knight Riders last night in a match which will determine which team will go directly to the final on Saturday.

The incident has stirred much debate across the region. Some, including former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison, who was providing commentary on the match, described Pollard’s actions as unsportsmanlike.

“It’s a pretty disappointing way for Pollard to finish the game,” Morrison said.

Cricket statistician and journalist Mazher Arshad described it as “one of the lowest acts” and “pathetic sportsmanship”.

Others sided with the Barbadian, describing Pollard as ‘competitive’.

CPL has decided to look into the matter.

“The incident at the end of the match between Barbados Tridents and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Sunday, September 3, where the match was ended with a no-ball bowled by Kieron Pollard is being reviewed by the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL),” the CPL said in a statement.

“The Hero CPL is very concerned by any suggestion that the action of any player can be considered to have brought the game or the league into disrepute. Cricket owes so much of its unique appeal to the spirit in which the game is played and as a cricket tournament the Hero CPL understands the importance of fair play and good sportsmanship.”

The statement did not say what, if any action, would be taken once the matter was reviewed,