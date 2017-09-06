Amerindians playing their roles in developing Region Two

Dear Editor

AS we collectively celebrate the month of September in Guyana which is designated in recognition of the contributions of Amerindians, I feel compelled to acknowledge their continuing accomplishments, particularly in Region Two. The indigenous communities across the region have produced some outstanding personalities in the field of education, health, sports, administration, politics and social activism.

The Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO) of Region Two Ms. Yvette Hastings-Tfarres is of Amerindian descent. Her responsibilities are wide-ranging, including administration of the local authorities which comprise the five Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC). She has also championed the welfare and advancement of Amerindians and who would frequently seek her intervention on a number of social, cultural, domestic and economic issues. She is the first top-level manager of Amerindian heritage to hold the post.

The region has also done well at the national heritage sports events and was both the male and female cricket champions previously. The females won the title in 2015, while the males are the defending champions. Ms. Hastings’ office has been quite instrumental in organising and selecting the best athletes to compete at the games. The region has also produced the head of the National Toshaos Council, Mr. Joel Fredericks, who hails from the village of Mainstay.

His activism has been well documented as a leader of the Amerindian community. Calypsonian, the Mighty Chief, who hails from the Pomeroon River remains the region’s most gifted performer of the art. In fact, he has represented the region in a number of national competitions and is known nationally. His children have continued the tradition and have since formed the Calibro band which is now a household name in Essequibo and perhaps beyond the shores as well.

There are also a few Amerindian councillors on the RDC, including former parliamentarian Lloyd Perreira and Doreen Jacobus, who is a former Toshao too. Their inputs in representing their constituents have resulted in significant progress in various communities, including having access to cleaner water, transportation, rehabilitation of roads, dams, schools and health centres. Providing social services to such communities are often quite challenging, especially for the provision of pensions and having the requisite documentation to access same. In this regard, councillors and village captains play a pivotal role in determining the fate of many residents, particularly from the upper and lower Pomeroon River.

In the region as well, the presence of Amerindians in positions of influence includes young doctors who recently graduated from Cuba and are stationed at the Public Hospital in Suddie and Charity. There are also trained teachers, more of whom are now being exposed and encouraged to upgrade themselves including at the University of Guyana and the Cyril Potter College of Education. Previously, headmasters and mistresses from the coastland had to manage the schools in the interior due to the inexperience and limited qualification of Amerindian teachers.

This scenario has now significantly changed and more teachers of Amerindian descent are now managers of schools and the list is beginning to lengthen by the day. Indeed, Amerindians are beginning to occupy their rightful places in every endeavor, having had the opportunity to express themselves, gain exposure and having equal access to the numerous opportunities that are being offered, including scholarships and jobs. In this regard, they have been placing their shoulders to the wheel and continue to positively contribute to the development of Region Two.

Regards

Elroy Stephney