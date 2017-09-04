Security reform should be a Guyanese-led process – British envoy says

BRITISH High Commissioner, Greg Quinn is of the opinion that the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit would do well to do its own research of emerging trends in the criminal underworld. He also feels that if the reform of the security sector is to be truly successful, it has to be a Guyanese-led process.

The British envoy made the observation on Monday while delivering the feature address at the launch of a capacity-building workshop at the Guyana Police Training College at Eve Leary.

“I would like to think this is the start of a series of cooperation projects between international donors who are keen to build capacity and to support security sector reform,” he told those gathered for the opening ceremony, and seized the opportunity to thank his colleague, US Ambassador, Perry Holloway and his staff for whatever support they would have lent.

Noting that the workshop is the latest of interim recommendations made by Russell Combe, Senior Security Sector Reform Advisor to the Ministry of the Presidency, Mr Quinn said the programme is so designed as to improve the operational efficiency of the police, and is comprised of a planned series of training activities to be conducted over the next few months.

In parting, he advised participants, among them two Surinamese police ranks: “Take this opportunity and grab it with both hands.”

According to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, “The results of the enhancements of the strategic planning unit will mean the establishment of a stable, effective presence of a sovereign governmental authority, which will bring the peace, stability and good life we want.”

Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine was on the same page as the subject minister.

“The recommendations emanating from the security sector reform report,” he said, “are intended to engage in, and address the deficiencies and the manner in which we can holistically and overall improve the quality of services to the communities.”

The security reform project, which began in 2007, was scrapped in 2009 after the British Government had requested to have oversight of the programme to ensure that there was value for money.

The former government had disagreed with the manner in which the British Government had wanted the programme to be run, claiming that Britain had sought to intrude upon Guyana’s sovereignty.

However, the British Government has said the Government of Guyana had submitted a different proposal; one which had focused on police modernisation rather than a holistic approach to reform, and that the intention was to build a workable basis for improving national security while reducing crime in Guyana.