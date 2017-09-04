Region Five emergency works moving apace

SEVERAL Region Five Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) emergency projects funded and executed by the regional administration are currently ongoing and were about 70 per cent complete last week.

The works being done are supplementary to the works approved by government subvention and are being funded by the regional administration from its 2017 budget, Regional Executive Officer Ovid Morrison said.

The NDCs throughout the region are benefitting from improved environmental sanitation and reduced instances of flooding as a result of the works done, including cleaning of hundreds of rods of canals and internal drains in each one.

Morrison said the NDCs which have benefited from emergency works to date include the NDCs of Bath/Woodley Park, Blairmont/Gelderland, Woodlands/Farm, Rosignol-Zee Lust, Union /Naarstigheid, Bel/Air Woodlands, Hamlet/ Chance, Tempie/Seafield and Profitt/Rising Sun.

Morrison said the original intention of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was to hand over maintenance of the cleared networks to the NDCs for manual maintenance.

He noted, however, that many of these bodies were cash-strapped and therefore the administration would have to assist them in the maintenance of their networks to ensure that the residential drains and canals do not deteriorate once more due to neglect.

He said further that the RDC intends to complete the outstanding NDC emergency works by mid-September and will then make arrangements for manual maintenance afterwards.