‘Smallie’ still in Linden

–police believe escapee still trapped in mining town

POLICE Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan is of the belief that death row prison escapee Royden Williams is still in Linden, even though the Joint Services which have launched an extensive manhunt to recapture him, have not received a breakthrough thus far.

On Thursday, Williams reportedly narrowly escaped ranks who pounced on him and another escapee Uree Varswyck, who was shot dead in a Central Amelia’s Ward shack where they were hiding out.

Police have since taken the owner of the shack, 52-year-old Linden Orin Gordon known as “Priest,” as well as another person into custody for questioning.

Ramlakhan said the two should be charged this week for harbouring the escapees, if the investigation that is ongoing proves that they were.

Meanwhile, acting Commander of ‘E’ Division Superintendent Anthony Vanderhydren confirmed that family members of Uree Varswyck have positively identified him and his body is still at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary.

There continues to be heavy police presence in Amelia’s Ward and the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway and residents of Linden are encouraged to report any sign of Williams to the police.

On Thursday evening, Varswyck was shot in a yard in Central Amelia’s Ward, located 10 lots away from the Amelia’s Ward outpost. Neighbours told the Guyana Chronicle that they had spotted Williams up to a week ago, but did not take it for anything, since the yard is often filled with Rastafarians smoking marijuana.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the escapees had been hiding out in Linden for a few weeks.

The police retrieved from the house a 9mm pistol with 40 live rounds, bags of pastries, beverages, medication, a tear gas mask, ropes, army clothing and toiletries, among other items.