M&CC should recruit more constables to patrol city

Dear Editor,

WITNESSING the Mayor of Georgetown receive 30 bicycles from the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown to augment the capability of the City Constabulary in the press recently, filled me with hope that it will change that ragtag law-enforcement agency into one that can be regarded as: intense, versatile, professional, and one that can cover almost every known aspect of crime prevention or law enforcement in Georgetown.

One can only hope that they would now employ 60 fresh, intelligent, qualified, honest and capable recruits (not friends, family members and church pals) to work a two-shift patrol in each ward of the city to significantly reduce the current high crime rate. They should also not recycle the old tainted constables that are accustomed to harassing persons, and shaking down vendors, better known as the ‘black bag phenomenon by the sardine police’ for the job as a bike patrol officer.

Bike squads all over the world have allowed for faster officer response times, and in a city as congested as Georgetown, it will allow Constabulary members to quickly transition from their traditional law-enforcement duties to more service-oriented work and because bike patrols run on human power rather than gas, their carbon footprint will be much smaller than the patrol vans they are known for chasing vendors around in.

But the thought also struck me that maybe the ‘Fantastic Four’ could borrow a few of their bicycles and use it for their bodyguards, their personal assistants and themselves to commute around Georgetown, so as push their ‘green’ city agenda, to save the municipality thousands of dollars each day in gas and get them into shape physically.

Regards,

Jermain Johnson