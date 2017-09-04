Little Ronasha died of suffocation

FOLLOWING the homicide of 18-month-old toddler Ronasha Pilgrim on Friday at her home in North Sophia, a post mortem by Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, was performed on Monday on the body and it revealed the cause of death as suffocation (lack of oxygen).

The crime was allegedly committed by the girl’s uncle, who is accused of yanking off her gold earrings, tossing her through a window, then burying her in a shallow grave.

Father of the deceased child told the Guyana Chronicle that little Ronasha will be interred on Saturday, following a church service at Sandy’s Funeral Home.

Ronasha Pilgrim was reportedly killed by her relative, who is said to be a drug addict who went to the child’s home early Friday morning and ripped her pair of gold earrings from her ears then tossed her through a window and then buried her in a shallow grave he dug in her yard.

It happened when the child’s father was at work and Ronasha and her two brothers were at home.

Police in a release said the unemployed suspect from ‘A’ Field Sophia was in police custody.

The suspect allegedly broke a window, gaining entry into the house, where he tried to relieve the child of her earrings. But in trying to do so, the child started to scream and the man tossed her through a window into the swamped yard.

He then hurried away from the area, but not before placing a pile of wood on top of the child, who was submerged in 18 inches of water and slush.

When the child was discovered by her father shortly after, she was in a motionless state and was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect however, remains in police custody as the investigations continue.