Guyanese continue to be harassed in Barbados

Dear Editor

NUMEROUS complaints have been made against a sister CARICOM country, Barbados, for its brutality and hostility against Guyanese citizens, who are also citizens of the Caribbean.

Guyanese who have experienced the hostility over many years, are of the view that past and current Governments have not done enough to halt this state of affairs.

The following comments below were written to the Barbados newspaper, BARBADOS TODAY.

“I am writing as a GUYANESE JOURNALIST and a CARICOM CITIZEN, concerning the treatment of Guyanese citizens who may have committed acts that could be considered illegal, but are harshly treated, which is a serious breach of their Rights. We often forget that we are supposed to be CITIZENS OF THE CARIBBEAN.

Guyanese citizens, who have had to leave Guyana over the last 30 years or more have lived in Barbados — observing the LAWS and RULES of the Barbadian society. They have grown to be part of that society, but yet treated by a SECTION of the law-enforcement body, as criminals before keeping a fair hearing by the judicial system.

There are Guyanese — a minority — who have abused the hospitality of the host country. They should be dealt with, accordingly, for breaking the law and for bringing the Guyanese people into disrespect and disrepute. Guyanese, who indulge in the drug trade must be incarcerated when found guilty, but must be given fair trials. Justice delayed is justice denied. Prisoners are held in the remand for a long period, without trial, which causes much anguish for the imprisoned and their relatives. Reports emanating from relatives reveal that the arrested persons are normally brutally beaten by the interrogating police officers, to extract vital information, contrary to the constitution of Barbados and the UN Convention on Human Rights. This inhumane action by the police leads to self-confession — forced admission.

The absolute truth is, CARICOM is not working and is led by the kind of leadership that seems not to know what to do, as an integrated COMMUNITY. Citizens of the Caribbean have led the way on true integration — through inter-marriages and business partnerships in the respective countries — but the governments have not taken that into account and have not brought our economies closer to functioning in our interest. Rice and other products that Guyanese produce are not given the fixed trade relationship that are required by the CARICOM agreements. Integration has no meaning to its citizens, due to the non-functioning of the INTEGRATION PROCESS. Our leaders talk and talk, but very little gets done.

The Guyanese who run away to find employment in other neighbouring countries can produce food to supply the entire Caribbean, but our AGRICULTURAL POLICIES that would allow us to meet the FOOD DEMANDS of our people are not being implemented.

Our Government in Guyana talks about AGRO-INDUSTRY, but there is no real effort to achieve these goals. The people of Guyana are left on their own to achieve the goals set by our governments.

IMMIGRATION has remained a sore issue, which has never been addressed by Guyanese governments, the past and the present. The depressed economies of the Caribbean are not addressed in a manner that suits the needs of our people. Haiti, the most economically backward country in the region, has some of the most hardworking and peace-loving people, but are not allowed to travel and live in Guyana and other territories of the Caribbean, without a work permit. The policy of FREE MOVEMENT OF LABOUR AND CAPITAL, the protocol under the CARICOM agreement, has become meaningless, and our politicians are afraid of their own shadows.

Regards,

Jinnah Rahman