Gastroenteritis cases to increase in hot, dry season- CARPHA

REGIONAL and international health authorities are warning that as the Guianas enter their hot, dry season, gastroenteritis cases are likely to increase while morbidity from heat stress is likely to peak between August and October, especially in persons with pre-existing chronic non-communicable diseases.

According to the Caribbean Health Climatic Bulletin Vol. 1, Issue 2, which was compiled by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), while there is no clear signal for the Guianas currently – French Guiana, Guyana and Suriname – the countries are entering their hot, dry season.

In addition to having an increase in illnesses linked to heat stress, the authorities warned that there is an increasing risk of dehydration, possibly leading to apathy, general weakness, dizziness, fainting and kidney failure. Persons are being cautioned to increase their water intake during this particular period.

“Increased temperatures, in particular heat waves, may lead to heat rash in vulnerable persons, including babies, young children, the obese and the elderly,” the authorities stated, while adding that there is also an increased risk of skin damaged up until October due to the very intense UV radiation at this time year on sunny days.

Turning its attention to vector-borne Illnesses, the health authorities noted that as a result of the combined peak in heat and moisture, there may be an increase in cases of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika and Yellow fever.

In Guyana, Chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, has been a cause for concern with many of its victims being stricken with fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. Last year around this time, Guyana had recorded over 5,375 reported cases of Chikungunya. Zika, which was a major cause for concern in South America in 2015, remains on the radar for Guyana. During this same period last year, there were 187 suspected cases of persons infected with the Zika virus, but only 13 were confirmed.

And, although Dengue has been a challenge throughout the Caribbean region, Guyana has not experienced any serious cases of the illness in recent years. There are four types of Dengue fever; Guyana is affected by the primary infection of type two.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health continues to encourage citizens to protect themselves from being affected by vector-borne diseases, by using bed nets, insect repellents, and wearing long-sleeved tops or long pants.

They can also prevent the breeding of mosquitoes by keeping water containers covered; dispose of stagnant water from flower vases, old tyres and other containers that might serve as breeding sites; and by clearing all drains and waterways of garbage and debris.