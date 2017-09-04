‘Dismiss the charges’

…PSC orders Top Cop to dismiss DPP-recommended charges against officers

DESPITE recommendations from the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, (retired Justice) Cecil Kennard and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, to have disciplinary action taken against several ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for varying infractions, the Police Service Commission (PSC) recommended those matters be dismissed.

In a letter dated July 14, 2017 and addressed to Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, Chairman of the PSC, Omesh Satyanand said, “The Police Service Commission has reviewed a list of disciplinary matters at interviews held and has recommended that the following disciplinary matters should be dismissed, i.e. no charge should be instituted against the Officers.”

The PCA and the DPP had recommended that disciplinary action be taken against several ranks of the Force for neglect of duty, acting in a manner likely to bring discredit on the reputation of the Force, disobeying lawful order, late for duty, absent from duty and unlawful exercise of authority in fourteen cases. The missive by the PSC to the police comes at a time when there are serious concerns over impending senior and junior promotions within the GPF.

In the letter sent to the Police Commissioner, Satyanand listed the officers, their ranks, the nature of the matters, when the incidents occurred and the DPP’s recommendations. Among the ranks are Senior Superintendent of Police, Errol Watts, who was fingered in the alleged theft of fuel; Assistant Superintendent, Morris Fraser (Neglect of duty); Assistant Superintendent Johan Singh and W/ Inspector Hatty Anthony (four counts of neglect of duty respectively); Inspector Preston John (Neglect of Duty); Inspector Winston Watts ( disobeying lawful order); W/ Inspector Althea Soloman (Neglect of duty); Inspector Godfrey Playter (Neglect of duty); W/ Inspector Cynthia Kelly (neglect of duty); Assistant Superintendent Chabinauth Singh (Neglect of duty); Inspector Suaj Singh (unlawful exercise of authority); W/ Inspector C. Layne and Inspector P. Persaud (neglect of duty); W/ Inspector Debbie Handy (neglect of duty), and Inspectors M. Grant, P. Persaud and D. Lowe (neglect of duty, absent from duty and late for duty, respectively).

Last month, President David Granger ordered the PSC to put a hold on new promotions of police officers, a decision which has been criticized by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP). President Granger had written to Satyanand instructing the Commission not to proceed with the promotion until so directed by him. Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, in his critique of the President’s decision, referenced Article 226 (1) of the Constitution of Guyana which states that a Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.

“The Police Service Commission is one of the Commissions to which Article 226(1) makes reference…We urge the Police Service Commission not to succumb to these unconstitutional and unlawful directives, but to continue to discharge its mandate in the manner provided for by the Constitution,” Jagdeo said.

Only two of the officers recommended for disciplinary action were listed to be promoted, Guyana Chronicle understands. However, last week, President Granger in response to questions on the subject, told reporters that given the plethora of reports received in relation to the conduct of many officers of the Force and the fact that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged plot to assassinate him was ongoing, he thought it best to have the Commission hold off on the promotions.

“I think it is understood on the part of the senior officers of the GPF that once something is being investigated, there should be an administrative delay so that the findings are published. But more important, of the information we received, credible information, I had written to the chairman of the police service commission, asking to await the outcome of those complaints from the senior officers and other persons who were interested,” President Granger told reporters.

The head-of-state said too that the complaints made were worthy of asking the chairman of the Commission to delay the promotions, stressing that it is good practice to await the findings of such an inquiry before taking administrative action. It should be noted that many of the persons recommended for promotions testified before the Paul Slowe led COI and were questioned about their mode of operation when conducting investigations. “Damage could be done if persons who are not fit and proper make decisions which are injurious to public security, so we’re taking a second look at it. We want the constitution commission to function efficiently, but at the same time we want to make sure that the public can depend on the decisions which come out of those commissions as being in the best interest of the nation,” the President stressed.