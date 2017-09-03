Teen miner drowns in Mazaruni River

– relatives call for thorough investigation

THE police are investigating the suspected drowning of a teenager in the Mazaruni River in the vicinity of the Poppy Show landing recently.

Dead is Devon George,18, a miner of Leopold Street.Police said initial investigations have revealed that George, who was employed by Anthony la Rose, was at the time attempting to cross the Mazaruni River when the paddle boat which he was using began taking in water.Persons in the area heard his screams and went to help, but before they could have reached the location, he had already gone under.

The body was later recovered and brought to Georgetown where a post-mortem was conducted by the Government Pathologist and the cause of death given as drowning, compounded by blunt trauma.Relatives say they suspect foul play, since George was a very good swimmer and the fact of the blunt trauma.