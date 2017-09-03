Sustaining the Indigenous culture

THIS month is designated Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month. President Cheddi Jagan in 1995 had so declared the month to honour the contributions of the nation’s First Peoples, given its specific significance.

On 10th September, 1957, Stephen Campbell was elected to the National Assembly, making him the first Amerindian to be a Member of Parliament.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme, “Guyana’s First Peoples – Sustaining a rich cultural environment” and Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock, told the opening last Friday that this year’s theme is timely, as it is in keeping with the government’s approach of a ‘green’ economy.

He said that the indigenous peoples have learned from their forbearers, the value of adherence to the virtues of nature; the people have learned that living as one with nature is the most important lesson if they are to survive, be comfortable with themselves and others, while providing a universal guarantee that the natural environment remains intact for posterity.

Allicock said the younger generations must seek out with enthusiasm those older, wiser ones from their midst and make maximum use of their wisdom and teachings. He urged them to use the products of the electronic age to record, for those to follow, the practices, that will help them to realise the true meaning of this year’s heritage theme.

Minister Allicock emphasised that every Guyanese has a role “in bringing to life the culturally valuable teachings which can serve not only to inspire, but also to realise the green economy.”

He noted that Guyanese must be proud to celebrate and tell the world with great pride that the rainforest of Guyana is an invaluable resource which supports life. Heritage Month provides numerous opportunities for our diverse society to know more about the Indigenous community, and ways in which our common interests can be pursued to the collective growth and development of all the people and the nation.

For it is only through understanding, appreciation and respect for the other, accompanied by requisite institutional protection, can people in a multicultural society co-exist in peace and harmony.

This month’s event, coming on the heels of the just-concluded National Toshaos Conference, presents an additional opportunity to shine the spotlight on the equal importance of this group to nation-building and their contributions thus far.

Whereas the Toshaos conference allowed the leaders to meet among themselves and interact with the government to craft a course of action for their development, Heritage Month allows national and expansive participation in the unique culture of our First Peoples.

To this country’s credit and that of its various administrations there remains continuous efforts on the part of Government to ensure the Indigenous Peoples’ culture gets its deserving space and respect in the national culture. Such augurs well for our national motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.

Though this community came to these shores through the Bering Strait of their own volition, the foundation of this society as we know it was laid on exploitation and discrimination, and ensnared the group as the first casualty.

Thus today, this oneness of experience – though groups have been affected to varying degrees – requires of us seeking understanding of the heritage of the other, to do so with open, enquiring and receptive minds.

It is to this nation’s benefit to learn how this community, who primarily occupy the hinterland regions, have been able to co-exist with nature through the centuries. Also, when the world is also looking at alternative medicine, foods and other merchandise, including those organically grown and preserved, lessons can be learnt and economic and employment opportunities obtained from and within this community. Where emphases are placed on Environmental Protection and Sustainable Development, which entail good environmental practices and the use and proper management of indigenous resources, those on the coastland can be empowered with knowledge from their hinterland counterparts.

With the fascination and fierce loyalty to modern technology, it should be borne in mind that over the ages this would have evolved from earliest man’s intuition and wisdom in understanding the environment and developing the tools to enhance his well-being.

In architecture, persons can witness the marvel of the ingenuity of the Wai Wai tribe in the construction of the Umana Yana ( a Wai Wai term meaning “meeting place of the people”) without nails in 1972 during the Forbes Burnham administration for Guyana’s hosting of the Non-Aligned Foreign Ministers Conference. The building was used as the VIP Lounge and recreation centre for the dignitaries and has retained its pre-eminence for hosting events.

Moreover, evidence can readily be seen in the country’s name, Guyana ( i.e. land of many waters) the national flag (the Golden Arrowhead, which pays homage to the potency of the arrow), the national honours (Cacique Crown of Honour and Arrow of Achievement) and coat of arms (the crest is an Amerindian head-dress). In foods, there are the renowned pepper-pot and cassava bread, the airport (Timehri), and for relaxation the hammock, to name some. Our Indigenous brothers and sisters have contributed to every facet of this nation’s growth and development and space will not allow the recounting of every aspect. Neither will one month suffice in recounting this proud heritage. And though the children of independent Guyana have had the benefit of learning of the Indigenous Peoples’ heritage to varying degrees, creating more opportunities for deeper knowledge can only work to the holistic development of all Guyanese.