Prince steals the show at Bushy Park-wins for King, Jeffrey

(By Stephan Sookram in Barbados compliments of B.M. Soat, Mohamed’s Enterprise & John Fernandes Limited)

BRICE Prince secured his first Caribbean Motor Racing super stock Championship in fine style this weekend by riding circles around his competitors at the Bushy Park Raceway in Barbados.

Price, riding for the Mohamed’s Enterprise team, swept all three of the rounds in the four leg series thus far, achieving maximum points, (225).

Additionally, the 2017 incumbent champion has also managed to pick up the lap record at the Bushy Park raceway (1:01.910) to dethrone the 2015 champion, Elliot Vieira.

Speaking exclusively with Chronicle Sport, Prince said, “We had a great time this weekend and in the championship thus far. We came into this weekend knowing that a clean sweep would give us the championship, so we did that to relieve some pressure.”

Kristian Jeffrey was also outstanding in the SR3 Radicals with two first and one third place finishes.

He said, “All in all it was a wonderful weekend. I think that the sessions in England really helped me because I jumped back into these radicals without setup and shaved seven-tenths off the time.”

In the Group Three class, Rameez Mohammed finished sixth in the first race but suffered a ten-second penalty after for jumping the start, leaving him eighth.

He bettered that position in the second race, finishing sixth adding “we had brake problems all day but we still went out to try to bring home as much points as possible.”

In the group-four 2WD, Mohamed picked up a third, a fourth and a second in races one, two and three, respectively.

In the group four-AWD, Andrew King picked up a third and two 1st place finishes.

King said, “We had some issues this weekend but we still had two podium finishes and I think that’s good for Guyana.”

The team returns home today or tomorrow.