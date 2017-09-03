Panthers rout GDF 17-0 to win Trophy Stall 7’s Rugby title

THE Panthers Rugby Club continued their dominance of local rugby, this time playing superb rugby to claim the Trophy Stall 7’s tournament yesterday, beating the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) 17-0 at the National Park.

It was their second title in the space of a week, having won the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 7’s Championship, and just like Sunday last, the Panthers played undefeated in the one-day tournament.

Winger Ryan Dey picked up a Lance Adonis fumble and handed the Panthers a 5-0 advantage after scoring a try.

Lloyd Anderson made good the conversion as the Panthers made it 7-0 and kept their paws on the pulse of the game.

A nice play between Robert Skeete and Adonis resulted in speedster Osie McKenzie taking the scores to 12-0.

Just before the end of the game, Rondell McArthur, the team’s captain, scored the game’s final try and the Panthers closed off the GDF 17-0.

According to McArthur, the Panthers’ aim is to participate in the November’s International Club Championship in Barbados, and as such, they’re using the domestic tournaments as much-needed practice.

The Panthers captain thanked his teammates for staying committed to the game, as they focus on being Guyana’s most dominant Rugby club.