Man shot after asking suspect to stop smoking ‘joint’

THE police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 24-year-old man on Friday afternoon after he was asked to stop smoking a marijuana joint next to him.

The victim, who was shot in the left elbow at Friendship South, East Coast Demerara, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was treated and sent away.

The incident reportedly occurred around 17:30 hrs on Friday, and according to the police, the suspect who was smoking the cannabis, allegedly drew a handgun and discharged three rounds in the victim’s direction before escaping in a motor car.