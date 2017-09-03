Kaieteur/ISL retain Budh-Dave Anandjit memorial title

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – Two -time champions, Kaieteur Sports Club, teamed up with International Sports Club (ISL) to retain honours in the third annual Budh-Dave Anandjit memorial cricket match, played recently at the Ashtonbee ground, Scarborough.

With victory very much in their sights in fading light, the Kaieteur/International side were declared winners after reaching 157 for one in 20 overs, replying to Southerners 164 for eight in the allotted 25 overs. Satyanand Sarju, the only player to be dismissed, led the way with an attacking 48, which included two sixes and four fours, while other worthwhile contributions came from Joyd Anandjit who slammed two sixes and five fours in 43, before retiring while Chinta Anandjit’s 39 (retired) was laced with two sixes and a four.

The lone wicket for Southerners was claimed by skipper, Hardat Ramcharran, for 13 Runs. Southerners had earlier won the toss and opted to take first strike, reaching a challenging 164 for eight in 25 overs. Siew Deonarine hit a top-score of 54 (one six and four fours) retired and received admirable support from Neil Roopal with 28 (two fours) and Terry Mathura, who retired on 23 with three fours. Bowling for Kaieteur/ International, Ompaul Singh, Omesh Dass and Nate Anandjit claimed two wickets each.

Prior to the commencement of the game, both teams and spectators observed a minute’s silence in memory of the late Bud-Have Anandjit. The game was once again organised by Kaieteur’s Vish Jadunauth, Bay Khemraj and Omesh Dass and among those in attendance were Liz Anandjit, the late Anandjit’s wife and his elder brother, popularly known as “KP”.

Budh-Dave Tewari Anandjit, the former long-standing stalwart executive and member of the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) passed away on July 22, 2014 at the age of 53.

Anandjit, who was the brother of Davteerth Anandjit, the former president of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC), served the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) with distinction for over two decades, having joined the body in 1990.

Prior to that, he was a member of the Raiders and Ramblers Cricket Clubs and a founding-member of International Sports Club (ISL) in 1988.

During his sojourn in the SCA, Anandjit served in various capacities, but will be fondly remembered for his association with the development of several talented youth cricketers. As a Level Two coach, Budh-Dave concentrated heavily on teaching the youths the game of cricket in the SCA and Toronto & Districts (T&D).

Anandjit was also a Level Two umpire and officiated in several games in the SCA and the Ontario Softballl Cricket League (OSCL) over the years. He also played for Golden Touch in the OSCL tournaments.

The late Guyanese was also credited with being the first player to hit six sixes in an over in Scarborough while his club ISL achieved the unique distinction of winning three consecutive Premiere League titles. He was also part of the winning combination when Kaieteur captured the title.

Born at Wash Clothes, Mahaicony Creek, East Coast Demerara, Guyana, Anandjit later moved to Courbane Park, Annandale and attended Queen’s College in Georgetown before he migrated to Canada in 1983.

The union between himself and Liz Anandjit produced three children in Pretima, Jodh and Jaya Anandjit and apart from Davteerth, his other siblings are Bram, Silla, Subhas, Gyan, Monsranie, Tara, Kulwant, Chinta, Nate and ‘Chano’.