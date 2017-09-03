Jaguars Franchise League 3-day tournament…. Rutherford (12-59) completes stunning victory for East Bank

– Upper Corentyne edged West Berbice by two wickets

MEDIUM-pacer Sherfane Rutherford claimed his second five-wicket haul as East Bank franchise completed a 29-run win over Georgetown, inside two days yesterday at the Lusignan Community Centre ground.

Rutherford followed up his first innings 7-48, and bowled within himself with a focus on hitting line and length on a deteriorating second day pitch, in another impressive bowling display in which he claimed 5-11, to finish with figures of 12-59.

Set 83 to win, the City team’s second innings folded inside 26 overs, with only Sunil Singh (32) managing double figures as his team folded for 56.

Rutherford, who produced an outstanding effort of consistent medium-pace bowling, was well complemented by spinner Totaram Bishun (4-15), as the pair created the problems for the city batsmen.

The East Bank franchise who resumed on 20-2, a run short of the first innings deficit, were quickly dismantled for 103 in 36.1 overs.

Only a late resurgence from Ershad Ali (32) brought some pride to the total. Earlier, skipper Vishual Singh who resumed on six, managed to score 28. Corwin Austin (10) was the other batsman who managed double figures.

It was a total bowling effort from the City side, with off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan continuing his good form, with another three-wicket haul, (3-22).

Devon Lord (2-0), Qumar Torrington (2-12) and Joshua Wade (1-27), were the other successful bowlers who have complimented Paul Wintz (2-19).

Meanwhile, Upper Corentyne edged West Berbice by two wickets in their encounter.

Set 104 to win, Upper Corentyne reached 106-7.