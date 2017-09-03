Houses destroyed in Kako after struck by storm

A SEVERE thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds caused damage to 10 houses in Kako, Region Seven, earlier this evening. Deputy Director-General of the CDC, Major Kester Craig, confirmed that there are no reports of deaths or serious injury.

Major Craig said that based on reports, four of the 10 houses lost roofs and it is yet to be confirmed what damage was done to the other homes. Kamarang, also in Region Seven, was affected but there are no details at this time.

Major Craig said that the CDC was in constant contact with Region Seven officials who are on the ground.