Heritage Month launched

GUYANESE of different ethnicities and religious backgrounds flocked the Heritage Village at the Sophia Exhibition Centre to witness the official launch of Indigenous Heritage

Month 2017. This year’s observance is being celebrated under the theme, “Guyana’s first peoples–Sustaining a rich cultural environment.”

Those attending the launch were entertained with dances and songs from various indigenous cultural groups and students from the Amerindian Dormitory facility.

The celebration continues at the Heritage Village, with a cultural extravaganza from September 1 to 5. Dances, songs, food, craft, and an art exhibition will be on display.

(Adrian Narine photo