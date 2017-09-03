GCAA working to get ‘Shuttling Suspension’ lifted

FOLLOWING the suspension of shuttle operations for domestic air operators on August 30, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is working with domestic air operators to review and approve policies and procedure documents so that shuttle operations can be resumed.

The GCAA has adopted the International Civil Aviation Organisation five-phase process for approval of operator’s manual on shuttle operations. The process entails 1) Pre-application phase, 2) Application phase, 3) Document evaluation, 4) Demonstration and Inspection and 5) Certification.

According to a release from the umbrella body, it is aware of the socio-economic impact of the suspension, especially on hinterland residents. As such, its officials are working round-the-clock to evaluate the submissions made by operators. To date, submissions have been received from the National Air Transport Association (NATA) and Trans Guyana Airways.

The GCAA said that throughout yesterday, September 2, its Flight Operations Inspector was aboard the Trans Guyana Airways flights, conducting demonstration inspections aimed at ensuring that the documented procedures were observed by the operator. Those inspections were carried out on flight operations into Olive Creek, Blake Slater and Kamarang aerodromes.

Resulting from the demonstration inspection, Trans Guyana Airways is required to amend its manual after which certification of their shuttle operations should be completed on or before September 6, 2017, the release added.

The GCAA said it is also working with the other operators to bring their operations into compliance so they too could be certified for shuttle operations. It has reaffirmed that its action was necessary to enhance safety of the travelling public and aviation personnel, and that it will continue its increased surveillance of Air Operators.