Cop under close arrest

–following Stewartville accident

A POLICE constable is in custody after hitting down and injuring a man on the Stewartville Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Friday night.

The victim is former Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) employee, Quintin Anderson, 49, of Uitvlugt, WCD, who is now a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports are that at the time of the accident, the constable, who is now under close arrest at the Leonora Police Station, was found to be above the legal alcohol limit.

Police said their investigation has revealed that around 22:40hrs on Friday, the off-duty rank was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Stewartville Public Road in motorcar HC2850, which he is licensed to operate, when Anderson allegedly crossed the road into the vehicle’s path.

According to the injured man’s brother, Carlyle Anderson, he learnt that the police rank did not even bother to render his sibling any assistance.

“I don’t know if is a dog he feel he knock down,” Anderson’s brother said, adding that his sibling was expected to undergo surgery yesterday to fix his broken leg.