Uree shot dead

…Lindeners shocked escapees were their neighbours

CAMP Street Prison escapee and murder accused, Uree Varswyck, was early Friday morning shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with the police in Linden, while his partner in crime another escapee, Rondell ’Smallie’ Williams, escaped.

The community of Central Amelia’s Ward in Linden was plunged into a state of shock and fear when the lawmen engaged the criminals in their neighbourhood. Varswyck and Williams were among the four prisoners still on the run who escaped from the Camp Street and Lusignan Prisons.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine confirmed that a Joint Services intelligence-led operation was conducted in Linden Thursday evening which resulted in Varswyck being mortally wounded. According to the police, around 23:45hrs Varswyck and Mark Royden Durant aka “Smallie” were seen together in the Central Amelia’s Ward area. The duo opened fire on the joint Services who returned fire, which resulted in Varswyck, who was dressed in a military vest and boots, being fatally wounded.

A 9mm pistol and 40 live rounds along with a backpack and cloth bag were found near his body. The bag contained toiletries, medical supplies and a gas mask. A relentless pursuit aimed at the capture of Durant continues. Acting Commissioner Ramnarine expressed thanks to residents who provided the information to the Guyana Police Force.

Varswyck was shot in a yard in Central Amelia’s Ward where he and Durant were allegedly hiding out. The one-bedroom shack is located 10 lots away from the Amelia’s Ward outpost and while the immediate lots are empty and the area is relatively bushy, the house is in clear sight of the station. The police have since taken into custody the owner of the house, 52-year-old Linden Orin Gordon known as ‘Priest,’ who is currently assisting with investigations. When the Guyana Chronicle visited the house, the gate was padlocked, but bloodstains could still be seen at the corner of the yard where Varswyck was shot.

No clue

Neighbours, many of whom were in shock about what occurred, said that they had no idea that the prison escapees were hiding out there and that ‘Priest’ is a well-known and respected neighbour. One neighbour said that she saw Durant there about a week ago, but didn’t take it for anything since the yard is known for the presence of many Rastafarians smoking marijuana. “Yes, I used to see him in the yard, I didn’t really watch them pictures to put a face, but is after when I hear the commotion then I realise, during this same week I saw him, the one that living there and rasta man use to deh up there smoking and use to shake you off,” the neighbour revealed. She added that her family is a bit fearful right now, because Durant is still on the run and police are checking regularly in the unfinished house next door to her for him. “Yes I am feeling a bit scared, because it is sheer bush round we,” she added.

Another neighbour said that she did not suspect anything and was only awakened by the gun- shots during Thursday night. “Last night I was in my bed sleeping and I hear the thing, but me in know gunshot from squibs and is this morning I know…I know “Priest,” he is well known, he does hail up everybody,” the woman related.

Fully Supported

Whether with the help of “Priest” and the other individual who is in police custody, the escapees were fully supported and had everything they needed from food, toiletries, medication and weapons. The police retrieved from the house a 9mm pistol with 40 live rounds, bags of pastries, beverages, medication, a tear gas mask, ropes, army clothing and toiletries among other items. While the police investigations are ongoing, the Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the escapees were being aided by several persons. Only Wednesday, resident of Linden Teon Alleyne was charged and remanded to prison by Magistrate Clive Nurse for harbouring the two escapees between the 19th and 23rd July.

On August 9th, two live grenades were found, in the ceiling of an abandoned house in West Watooka and according to ‘E’ Division Commander Fazil Karimbaskh, the instruments were found as a result of operation “clean sweep,” an operation initiated by the joint services to capture the prison escapees. According to reliable information, the police received intelligence that the escapees were hiding out in Linden for weeks, but finally closed in on them Thursday night. For some time, it was the belief that they were hiding out in the Victory Valley area and the Wisroc area, the community where another prison escapee Kendall Skeete was caught, police sources have said.

Founder of the Linden Rastafarian Theocracy and Priest Ras Fyah Lion Boanerg, told this publication that “Priest,” Linden Orin Gordon is not part of the popular Nyahbinghi Tabernacle in Wisroc and would like this to be known, since the police have been of recent raiding their community in search of the escapees. “Up to two Sundays ago, the whole squad was there, police and soldier we woke up in a curfew and the Commander Karimbaksh apologised that it was due to the wanted men…he [“Priest”] is not part of our organisation, because they came on the ground about four five times, but they never found nothing there,” he said.

Police presence

Up to late last night there was a heavy police presence in the Linden community as well as on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, as efforts are ongoing to capture ‘Smallie” who is still believed to be in Linden and moving on foot and alone after narrowly escaping the police. The Soesdyke/ Linden Highway can be accessed easily from the bushes where the duo was hiding out. Meanwhile, Varswyck’s body is at the Wismar Hospital Mortuary awaiting

identification by family members. Varswyck had been arraigned for murder, while Durant was sentenced to death for the Bartica Massacre.