Two die in Cummings Lodge accident

AN ex-policeman met an untimely death following an accident on the Cummings Lodge Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, Friday morning.

Dead are 38-year-old Malcolm Ross called “Shabba,” a security guard attached to the GEB Security Service and Jewel Pestran, 19, of Bel Air Street, Albouystown.

Reports are that Ross was riding east on a motorcycle, bearing registration CE 9653 along the roadway with Pestran in tow, when he collided with a Sunset Taxi Service, Toyota Spacio motor car, which was travelling in the opposite direction around 02:30hrs on Friday morning.

The duo was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Ross was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, Pestran, the pillion rider, succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment around 05:00hrs Friday morning.

The driver of the motor car, bearing registration HC 4097, was found to be above the prescribed alcohol limit and he was taken into custody.

Police are investigating the accident.