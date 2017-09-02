…jailed for four years, fined $3.3M
A 48-YEAR-OLD United States citizen who was caught at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport trying to smuggle cocaine in his carryon luggage, was sentenced to...
High court trial for alleged baby killer
A 21-YEAR-OLD former soldier of the Guyana Defence Force was on Thursday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the alleged murder of an eight-month old boy- Romain Seth, back in January this...
‘Toy gun’ bandit back in court for $3M robbery
Just a few months after 27-year-old Ivor Billingy was granted bail for allegedly robbing a fruit vendor with a toy gun, he was back in court again on Wednesday to face three counts of...
Man gets bail for possession of crystal meth
A 31-year-old taxi driver was on Wednesday released on $50,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman for the possession of crystal meth.
Zayne Tito Taylor of Republic Road, New Amsterdam Berbice,...
AG: CJ ruling vindicates President’s decision on GECOM chair
…Gaskin signals intention to appeal
ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC said the Chief Justice ruling on the Guyana Elections Commission chairmanship issue has upheld...
Arjoon to be compensated for wrongful dismissal
AFTER more than six years of legal battle, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon will be compensated by the state-owned agency for wrongful dismissal by...
PAC hears about missing $14M in vouchers
APPROXIMATELY $14M in vouchers are still to be accounted for by the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs while millions of dollars in equipment were procured without any evidence that contractual...
Education CoI recommends licensing of teachers
THE recently concluded Commission of Inquiry into the local education system has recommended a license system for teachers to improve the level of service they are rendering to the system.
This...
