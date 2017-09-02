Coming into his own as a versatile swimmer – Daniel Scott

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Scott has really been coming into his own as a national swimmer these past few months, and he hopes to one day represent Guyana on the International scene.

Scott recently returned from the Inter Guiana Games, where he was Guyana’s top performing swimmer, with three silver and a bronze medals, being his first individual medals at that meet, and it was quite the accomplishment for the young swimmer.

That success was the continuation of what has been an improved season for Scott, who was also one of only two swimmers, who represented Guyana at the Commonwealth Youth Games in July.

Though he failed to medal at that international event, Scott was still able to show improvement, clocking new personal best times in all of his events.

Earlier this month, he performed at the Goodwill Swim Meet, where he also saw his best display to date at that regional event. Swimming in the boys’ 15 – 17 category Scott ended with one silver and two bronze medals at this event.

His medals are a reflection of just how much Scott has been improving as a very versatile swimmer, performing well in all of the strokes, though he does have an inclination more towards the breaststroke events.

Scott is also beginning to exploit his aptitude for the longer distance races, branching out more into open water swimming. Being one of two swimmers that were the first ever Guyanese to participate at the CARIFTA Open Water Swim.

Open water swim is an area that Scott has been showing a lot of potential in, and his coach has been looking to capitalize on that and propel him where he is best suited.

Starting out in swimming since he was only two-years-old, Scott has always showed great potential at the local level, and first began representing Guyana when he was eight years old.

It was as a baby that Scott’s parents were advised to get him into swimming for medical reasons, since he suffered from lung and breathing problems. They enrolled him in a “Learn to Swim” class at the Dorado Speed Swim Club, headed by Coach Stephanie Fraser. Scott remains a part of the club up to this day.

Fraser said she always saw potential in Scott, but knew that Scott would need to put in a lot of work if he was ever to get to his full potential

“It was really only lately that he has been showing a lot of promise in the sprint events. He has shown potential as a distance swimmer; he has more of this distance technique. He’s very good at swimming open water events,” Coach Fraser said.

However with his academics demands, things would at times become too demanding for the student-athlete and in several cases Scott would find himself needing to take a sabbatical from the sport, especially during exam periods.

“It gets really hard because lessons would go really late. But by the grace of God, I was able to,” the St Stanislaus College Student Scott said.

Scott also dabbled a little in the sport of football, but when it all came down to it, swimming was where he thought he belonged.

Writing his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations last year, Scott also took a break from the sport, and it was only last year August that he again returned.

Despite his breaks, whenever he returns, Scott is always dedicated in getting himself back on track, to being the best swimmer that he can be.

“He always pushed himself hard in the sport,” said Scott’s mom, Aritha, who observes how disciplined he can be.

“He had gained a lot of weight at one point so he realized what he had to do, so he started to go online and with that he lost the weight and he was doing research, and he would be doing exercises, and really start to propel himself in the sport.”