Two die following Cummings Lodge accident

An ex-policeman and his partner met an untimely demise following an accident at Cummings Lodge on the railway line embankment this morning.

Dead is Malcolm Ross aka “Shabba“ age 38 and Jewel Pestran, 19 of Bel Air Street, Albouystown.

Reports are that Ross was riding a motorcycle, bearing registration CE 9653 along the roadway when he collided with a Toyota Spacio motorcar around 02:30hrs on Friday morning. He was rushed to the hospital and where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the Police, Pestran succumbed to her injuries while recieving treatment. The driver of the motor car, HC 4097 was found to be above the prescribed alcohol limit and he was taken into custody.

Police are investigating the accident.