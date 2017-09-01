Police heighten vigilance on roadways

CAPACITY-building continues in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as 26 traffic ranks who recently graduated were dispatched to ensure safer roadways.

Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, explained that the traffic ranks completed a two-week training programme at traffic headquarters, where they were equipped to deal with various traffic-related matters.

He said drivers can expect improved professionalism as ranks enlisted with the Police Force, often returned to the classrooms for additional training in various areas such as traffic and crime scene management, among other areas.

The first half of 2017 saw 2153 ranks being trained in a number of areas in every division. In Division ‘A’, 282 ranks were trained; 226 in ‘B’ Division; 182 in ‘C’ Division; 164 in ‘D’ Division; 119 in ‘E’ Division; 113 in ‘F’ Division; and 120 in ‘G’ Division.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Tactical Services Unit (TSU), Traffic Department, Finance Department and the General Office accounted for 947 ranks.

In July last, 183 new police constables graduated from the Guyana Police Force, Felix Austin Police College, at the Tactical Services Unit Drill Square, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Among the graduates were 143 students from the recruit course and a total of 40 students from the conversion course.

Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud, who delivered the feature address at the passing out parade, said “the police force that we are embarking on now is one that is service-oriented, where decision-making has been decentralised right down to frontline levels; one that is accountable, not only collectively but individually.”

The commissioner said all officers will now have to make reports on activities on a fortnightly basis; as a result, all will be accountable for every decision made.

No effort will go unnoticed, he said, pointing out that in the future persons will be awarded incentives as promotions, monetary awards and others.