MTV broadcast tower collapses

The Multi Technology Vision Inc.(MTV ) Channel 14/65 will be off air until further notice following the collapse of the television station’s broadcast tower early Friday morning.

The television station stated that its Eccles , East Bank Demerara facility was allegedly sabotaged . it said that the incident has resulted in severe damage to its broadcast equipment and building.

The circumstances surrounding this collapse are currently under investigation, as police also investigate sabotage, the company noted in a release.

The TV station is requesting its advertisers, producers and viewers to remain steadfast, as they seek to address the issue.