Eid-ul-Adha presents opportunity for the coming together- Dr Norton

Muslims in Guyana and across the world today celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the “Sacrifice Feast”, in remembrance of the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Because of his obedience, Prophet Abraham passed God’s test and his son’s life was spared when God prepared a sheep as a substitute. As a result, on the observance of Eid-ul-Adha each year, an animal is sacrificed and its meat shared.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion recognises the significance of this day, which is one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar and extends warm Eid greetings to Muslims across our country. Eid-ul-Adha symbolises the willingness of Muslims to sacrifice their life and property in the name of God and for the cause of Islam and emphasises their commitment to service and charity to their fellow man.

A large portion of the meat garnered from sacrificed animals is distributed to the less fortunate, demonstrating the care and compassion for their fellow Guyanese. This symbolic act is an illustration of the types of actions that should be emulated across by all Guyana in the furtherance of maintaining social cohesion. The Ministry commends the members of the Muslim community for their continued charitable work. Eid-ul-Adha also presents an opportunity for the coming together of diverse peoples, who share a common destiny and want to see Guyana prosper.

Eid-ul-Adha is an opportunity to reflect on the maintenance of religious freedom in Guyana, even as we recognise the importance of cooperation in order to achieve national development. We must also commit to sacrificing our time, energies and resources in order to work towards building a society, which is characterised by harmonious relations. The Ministry wishes the Muslim community all the best on this Holy Day.

Eid Mubarak to all!