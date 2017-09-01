‘Drive out corruption’

…AG tells Lindeners at anti-corruption seminar

ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, said the corrupt must be exposed and all efforts must be made to weed out the corruption scourge in our society.

Williams made the comments while addressing the opening session of an anti-corruption sensitisation workshop held in Linden on Wednesday. The workshop was aimed at providing an overview of the State Asset Recovery Act, No. 14 of 2017, the Protected Disclosures Bill 2017 and the Witness Protection Bill 2017. The forum was one of several that will be conducted countrywide to educate communities across the country and to engage various stakeholders in discussions so as to understand their peculiar needs. Presentations were made by senior staff within the Parliamentary Division on each piece of the legislation.

The State Assets Recovery Act embodies the anti-corruption thrust of the State and is predicated on the United Nations Convention against Corruption 2003, which was ratified by the Government of Guyana in April 2008. It uses a civil-recovery process and is intended to give effect to the non-conviction based asset recovery recommendations contained in the Convention.

The Protected Disclosures Bill and the Witness Protection Bill are both intended to buttress the State Asset Recovery Act. The Protected Disclosures Bill, commonly known as the ‘Whistleblowers Bill,’ aims to combat corruption and other wrong doing by encouraging and facilitating persons to make disclosures of improper conduct. The Witness Protection Bill provides for the establishment of a programme to protect certain witnesses and other relevant persons required for trial.

Wednesday’s seminar brought together Regional officials and other stakeholders at the Watooka Guest House and the Attorney General used the forum to warn against the scourge of corruption. Minister Williams pointed out that there is a connection between corruption and poverty, noting that greater the corruption greater the poverty. As such he said it is important to protect the state’s assets. “I know that it is a very important aspect that we protect the state assets, which are your assets, the assets of the people and of the nation.”

Additionally, the Attorney General reiterated that corruption hinders economic growth as it dissuades investors, both local and foreign, and undermines public confidence in the administration. Williams stated that the Government has taken a zero-tolerance approach to corruption in all its forms.

He warned that if Guyana is to continue on a development path, then it is imperative that these issues be tackled head on. “Corruption and corrupt practises by public officials must be eliminated and ill-gotten funds must be recovered through the use of the appropriate state mechanisms. Corruption must be exposed, the corrupt should be pursued and corruption must be driven out wherever it exists,” Williams asserted.

Williams called for the cooperation of all the stakeholders present and encouraged them to support the government in its efforts to prevent corruption. The Attorney General expressed optimism that the seminar would foster a sense of integrity among those in attendance, which included members of the Regional Democratic council, the Chamber of Commerce, the Police Force, the Mayor and City Council, the Linden Electric company Inc and village councillors.

The workshop was also attended by Chief Parliamentary Counsel; Charles Fung-a-Fatt, Parliamentary Counsel; Ronetta Sargeant, Parliamentary Counsel; Diane Woolford and Senior Parliamentary Counsel; Joann Bond. Also in attendance were: Mayor of Linden; Carwyn Holland and Assistant National Director; Sandra Adams.

Meanwhile, in giving an overview of the State Asset Recovery Act, No.14 of 2017, Fung-a-Fatt posited that the Act is to establish a State Assets Recovery Agency in consonance with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption 2003, headed by a Director. Under the Act the director will recover through civil proceedings, State property unlawfully acquired by a public official or any other person.

During the seminar Sargeant and Bond explained in depth the aspects of the two bills. The Ministry of Legal Affairs will be embarking on a countrywide programme of sensitisation and public engagement on the anti-corruption legislation. The sensitisation seminars are aimed at targeting members of the Guyana Police Force, the Chambers of commerce, volunteers and public officials, members of the Regional Democratic council and several others.

The next seminar is scheduled to be held in October in Region Six.