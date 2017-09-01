…Pres. Granger chides senior cop’s attitude to alleged assassination plot

PRESIDENT David Granger on Thursday said that he found it “completely unacceptable for any public official to deem the allegation of, or intention to plot to assassinate the president of any country, as being inherently incredible.”

He said “that is what I found inherently incredible that a person who is appointed to conduct an investigation, without completing an investigation would come to such a conclusion.” President Granger made the comments at a small State House function to receive the report into the alleged plot to assassinate him. The report was handed over by Commissioner Paul Slowe.

In March, Grove East Bank Demerara businessman, Adriff Gillard alleged that he was offered $7M to assassinate President Granger back in 2015 shortly after he took office. Gillard, who testified before the Commission, alleged that his former friend Nizam Khan offered him the money to kill the President.

Gillard also accused members of the GPF of covering up and noted that his report to the police was not taken seriously by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Crimes Unit, headed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum. He told the Commission that Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud is a good friend of Khan’s brother Imran and it is because of the connection that the matter was not taken seriously.

During his testimony at the CoI Blanhum when asked how did he view the allegation made by Gillard by counsel for the Guyana Police Force, Ian Chang, responded: “It is my humble opinion that the allegation made by Gillard against Khan is inherently incredible.”

The President told the small gathering which comprised members of the Commission of Inquiry (COI), Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, and the media, that despite what critics may feel, COIs are important “because they help to uncover the truth”. “…and they help to correct malpractice and abuses within the system so we can have a safer country and have a more secure government.”

The head-of-state said too that he will be reviewing the content of the Paul Slowe report carefully before sharing it with his Cabinet, after which it would be made public. A similar view was expressed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who said the alleged plot to assassinate the head-of-state is one of public interest and noted that it was conducted in accordance with Section 11 of the Commission of Inquiry Act. Harmon said the alleged assassination plot “is not a laughing matter” as many may believe, neither is it one to be treated trivially. He said many believe the officers involved could have been called in and scolded but noted that “this is a very serious matter and the matter is taken very seriously by the administration.’

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters whether he is fearful for his life as a result of the alleged plot to assassinate him, the President said, “I am fearful for the office of the Presidency, …I think the Office of President is one that should enjoy the protection of the security services and any reports of threats, or risks to the president’s life or life of any immediate relative of the president such as the president’s wife (First Lady), children deserve to be properly and thoroughly investigated. It is not a question of fear; I think it is good practice to ensure the president is safe.”

President Granger made it clear that he has not judged the issue, noting that despite having read what was published in the media, he prefers to review the Commission’s report and form his opinion. “I will make a judgment after reviewing the Commission’s report,” he stated. Asked whether there was a correlation between his decision to ask the Chairman of the Police Service Commission to halt police promotions with the report of the Paul Slowe-led Commission, the President said the issues are “quite separate” but noted that it is good practice to await the findings of such an inquiry before taking any administrative action.

“I think it is understood on the part of the senior officers of the GPF that once something is being investigated there should be an administrative delay so that the findings are published. But more importantly, of the information we received, credible information, I had written to the chairman of the police service commission asking to await the outcome of those complaints from the senior officers and other persons who were interested,” President Granger explained.

He made it clear that the complaints made were worthy of asking the chairman of the Commission to delay the promotions. For his part, Slowe told reporters that the inquiry was a very involved and lengthy process which enabled the Commission to gather enough evidence to answer the Terms of Reference (TOR). He described the inquiry as “exhaustive” but stressed that the TORs were fully answered. The retired Assistant Police Commissioner declined to give comment on the composition of the recommendations but noted that the report would be made available to the public by the government.

Terms of reference

The Commission’s Terms of Reference had included investigating and reviewing the full range of the actions and responses of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to the reports and the extent to which such actions were conducted or executed with due diligence. It was also asked to determine whether any person, and, in particular, officers of the GPF, had information before and after the reports were made of the alleged assassination plot and whether that information was communicated to any superior authority; and report on what official action was taken on information received and if there was due diligence by GPF officers in the investigation.

Additionally, it was tasked with reviewing all actions taken by the GPF and examining whether there was “failure, neglect or omission to thoroughly and properly investigate” and to determine whether this was intentional. It is to also determine the “blameworthiness for failure or neglect of officers or persons involved in the investigation” and to recommend action to be taken against anyone found culpable, as well as to recommend steps that can be taken to prevent a recurrence.

President Granger, in November 2016 on the Ministry of the Presidency’s television programme, The Public Interest, said that while the Guyana Police Force had not received the attention it deserved in the past, his administration will work to make it a sound, professional organisation. He had noted that the Government will act as is deemed necessary, and this will entail some changes in the current administration of the GPF, in addition to several other measures. “We reckon that the decision that we took to bring the British Security Sector Reform Programme here is the right one because we cannot proceed in this country with an unreformed Guyana Police Force and some of the actions, which are taking place convince me that reform has to take place and we are going to do that,” he said.