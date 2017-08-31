A ‘wrong-and-strong’ deal

— committee pronounces on parking meter project

THE revenue split of 80 per cent for Smart Meter Solution and 20 per cent for City Hall as stipulated in the parking meter contract is a slap in the face of city residents and the Georgetown municipality which they democratically elected.

This was the dominant view expressed by Georgetown residents in the final report of the Parking Meter Negotiating Committee which months ago launched an investigation into the controversial parking meter project.

According to the report, persons suggest that the split in revenue should be in the reverse or the Mayor and City Council take full control of the project.

The duration of the contract initially was for 49 years with the ability to re-negotiate after 49 years, but this was subsequently changed to 20 years.

The report said residents felt that even 20 years is a long time and the number of years should be cut down to not more than 10 years.

City residents were also of the view that tax concessions to Smart City Solutions should not be a part of the agreement since the Mayor and City Council is not in a position to grant such concessions.

They also believe that the contract gave Smart City Solutions a monopoly over metered parking systems and garaged parking in Georgetown, which is unwarranted and illegal since Guyana has a Competition Law that governs and rules out the establishment of monopolies in Guyana.

The location of some of the parking meters and the area around them were also an issue for residents.

“Persons spoke of having to walk through mud or stand in water to access the meter, especially when it rains. The expectation was for an upgrade of the actual parking spots so that they are clean and easily accessible at all times,” the report said.

The overwhelming majority of persons consulted also expressed the view that the current prices are way too high when compared to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the economic situation in Guyana and the salaries of residents.

NEW BURDEN

The cost was seen as a new burden while there was no preferential parking for business owners, customers and delivery vehicles.

The report noted that from the views garnered, the parking meter project was rushed and “pushed down the throats” of city residents without careful consideration of everything and anyone.

The report found that during the time the project was implemented, there was a sharp decline in business in the metered zone as persons were not able to pay for parking and conducted business outside this zone.

On the other hand, some taxi and minibus drivers said they had gained an increase in income since more persons started to use the public transportation system.

The report also noted that residents decried the attitude of customer relation/services staff of Smart City Solutions.

“The cries were of the heavy-handed nature in which they carried out their jobs, with seemingly little to no regard for any situation that may arise, except to clamp vehicles and get paid. Persons expressed feelings of being bullied, harassed and even threatened during interactions with the staff, especially if a perceived infraction was being dealt with,” the report said.

But it noted that there was an opinion that the wages paid to Smart City Solutions employees should be at least $100,000 per month and be increased annually based on increases to public servants.

On a different matter, the views obtained in the report pointed to the need for utility vehicles attached to differently-abled organisations and law enforcement agencies to be given exemptions and priority parking.

“There was a call for the areas around schools and buildings that are used by the differently-abled, to be exempted and placed on standby for the differently-abled, respectively. In other words, a reserved space for the differently-abled only and reserved areas in front of schools for drop off and pick-up etc,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the report said there was no recommendation from city residents to continue the parking meter project in its current form.

The Georgetown City Council has the option to discontinue the metered parking system with Smart City Solutions, continue the project in accordance with the law or continue the parking meter system independently.

Members of the committee that compiled the report said the report will be submitted to the full council for deliberation and consideration of the best option that will create harmony, encourage corporate responsibility, foster good local governance and improve the overall physical, financial and social development of Georgetown.