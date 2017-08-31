Woman covered man’s head with her underwear

…shared nude photos of him

A 30-year-old woman on Wednesday appeared in court charged for allegedly exposing nude photographs of her ex-boyfriend and was released on $100,000 bail by City Magistrate Judy Latchman

Nekita Cooper of North East La Penitance was charged for exposing to the public, obscene photographs of her ex-lover with intent to corrupt public view without excuse, between January 1, 2017 and July 18, 2017.

The unrepresented woman denied the charge while police prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, related the facts to the court. According to the report, Cooper and the man were in a relationship for the past five years but it ended in February. However, the woman circulated nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on social media and threatened to send the photographs to the man’s father.

The victim, who was also present in court, explained that the woman’s actions had affected his life both physically and mentally. The man further pointed out that he was forced to drop out from classes he was attending at the University of Guyana this summer.

The victim disclosed that the photos were taken while he was asleep since Cooper had placed her underwear on his head in one of the photographs. Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves made no objection to bail being granted and Magistrate Latchman granted Cooper $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until September 5.