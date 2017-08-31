Several press claims for ancestral lands

…transports, payment receipts produced

SEVERAL persons stepped forward on Wednesday before the seven-member Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into African ancestral land matters and some produced documents of their claims to ownership of lands left to them via their descendants who were freed slaves.

The (CoI), which is continuing at the Guyana Lands and Surveys (GLS) headquarters, D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, saw eight witnesses. Dr Rishi Thakur, who represented villagers of # 67-68 villages, Corentyne, Berbice told the CoI he is pressing his case before them to repossess 25 acres of ancestral lands along the east bank of the Corentyne River which were acquired before the 1950s.

He said that the lands have been invaded by squatters and they are not allowed to even pass through. Thakur related that the Sea Defence Board took over the lands and it should be given back to its rightful owners; and in 2013, efforts were made by two ministers to share out the lands to persons who have no transport or title to the lands.

He was asked by the commission to produce transport for the lands he claimed belong to his family left behind by his ancestors.

Garfield Aaron of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, raised issues as it pertains to ancestral lands at Plantation Friendship which were purchased by his ancestors before the 1840s. He explained that before the 1840s, more than 100 plantations countrywide were bought by freed slaves from their European masters and his ancestors Robert Roberts and Francis Moore purchased Planation Friendship. Aaron produced copies of transports/titles for the lands, which were surveyed to be 50 lots in December 1856, an application was made by Commission’s counsel Darren Wade for same to be marked, tendered and admitted as evidence in the hearing.

He stated that his ancestors in 1834 – 1866 set up a system to collect rates and taxes to maintain their irrigation and infrastructure. However, on January 4, 1866, the ordinance was created which had a board of villages and ex-slaves plantations were made into villages against their will.

Aaron added that the board of villages then took control of the plantations bought by ex-slaves and appointed an overseer to collect rates and taxes from them. He told the Commission that the board of villages did not declare lands owned by Booker Tate and the European owners which remain plantations to date.

Aaron produced documents to support his claim of being descendants of Robert Roberts in the form of receipts as payment of rates and taxes for Planation Friendship, which were marked, admitted and tendered as evidence in the Commission. He also stated that the lands were surveyed, but were declared land registration area but titles/transport were not given and because of these blunders, strangers occupied the lands and started to squat there and call it state lands.

Aaron maintained with relevance of his documents that the lands are privately owned and spoke of his battles in the land court with one Enid Adams, who claimed portions of the lands but has reached a settlement.

He added that there are many claimants to the lands, but there are only two transports after reaching terms of settlement and wish that the persons squatting on the lands face them in court for redress. Daphne Sampson, whose matter is before the court, appeared before the Commission but they do not have jurisdiction to address the issue. Aberzeen Zila Silus who is unwell with a speech impediment, had her statements tendered while her son Conrad Silus also appeared before the Commission will be recalled.

Meanwhile, Rosaman Fraser, who occupies a plot of land which was leased to her at Vryman’s Erven, is seeking to have the land dispute between the New Amsterdam M&CC resolved.

The single-parent mother said the land was surveyed and she produced a copy of the lease which was admitted as evidence. The Finance Human Resource Officer 2 at the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, said that via a letter she was informed that the land she is occupying belonged to M&CC and was asked to attend several meetings at which she did not make an appearance. Fraser said that she was never served any notice to vacate the said plot of land and is seeking the assistance of the Commission to have the matter resolved.

Fayne Kesney, a data entry clerk at the New Amsterdam office of GL&SC, also appeared before the Commission on Wednesday to seek an intervention as it relates to a matter between her and the New Amsterdam M&CC. She explained that she has a 50-year lease of a plot of land in 2006 but is being denied approval from Council for her plan to be passed to allow construction of a house.

Kesney said she was told that the land belongs to M&CC and she produced a copy of the lease to the CoI. Chaitram Persaud, also appeared before the Commission and spoke of paying rent on a plot of land at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, based on a contract.

The CoI continues on Thursday at 13:00hrs.

The exercise is spearheaded by Chairman Reverend George Chuck-A-Sang and Commissioners, Berlinda Persaud, Professor Rudolph James, David James, Paulette Henry, Lennox Caleb, and Carol Khan-James. The first round of public hearings started in August 21. During the segment, the CoI heard matters relating to ancestral lands and other land issues.