Seventeen students benefit from Kendall’s Union Sports Club

SEVENTEEN students from the Bohemia Primary School, located at Number 19 Village on the East Coast Berbice, were recently beneficiaries from the Kendall’s Union Sports Club.

The club, which continues to show that they are not only interested in sports but the all-round welfare of the residents in the area, especially youths and their education, donated haversacks and other school supplies to the 17 students, who wrote the recent National Grade Six Assessment.

The club, which is one of the leading second-division clubs in Berbice recently made a presentation, and according to president Albert Budhoo, the club is excited to be of such assistance.

He said that the club has embarked on a number of community-related activities, and will continue in its quest to become, not only a successful sports club, but a successful NGO.

Budhoo and other executives encouraged the students to be disciplined, and to dedicate their time to their studies, put God in their lives and get involved in activities of the club, which will be beneficial to themselves and the community in a positive way.

The club would like to thank S. Baichan (Amar), Metro Office and Computer Supplies, F. Ahamad and R. Guyanand for sponsoring the event.