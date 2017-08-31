Second Ralph Green/EBFA U-11 League to kick off today

WITH a break in the rainy weather which has allowed the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), in conjunction with the Grove/Diamond NDC, to carry out remedial works to the Grove playfield, the association is set to get active once again with the commencement of the 2nd annual Ralph Green-sponsored Under-11 League.

Consistent rain over the past three months or so curtailed all on-field action which left players and administrators very uneasy as they waited patiently for a break in the weather, which has finally come.

The EBFA is very grateful to NDC Chairman Mr Bharrat Narine and his workers for the continued support they have been giving the body with regard to getting the game restarted on the East Bank.

Ten teams including defending champions Agricola Red Triangle will be contesting this second edition of the league which will be bigger and better than the inaugural competition last year when six teams competed.

Each team would be allowed to register 16 players with matches lasting 30 minutes – two 15-minute segments. The top four teams would each receive 16 medals, gold, silver, bronze and participatory medals for the 4th-placed team.

The winning team would receive the Lien Trophy while there would be individual prizes for the Most Valuable Player (Trophy and backpack), Best Goalkeeper (Trophy and backpack), Highest Goal Scorer (Trophy and backpack), Most Promising Player (Trophy and backpack) and Most Disciplined Player (Trophy and backpack).

For the first time in any EBFA competition, customized balls would be used bearing the EBFA logo. Only players born on or after January 1, 2006 will be eligible to participate in the tournament. Each player from every team would also receive one t-shirt as well as the respective coaches.