Quarter-finals on tonight in Corona Invitational football

THE quarter-finals of the much-anticipated Corona Invitational Football tournament, organised by the Petra Organisation, will take place this evening.

In the first of the double-header at the GFC ground Bourda, Camptown FC will have a torrid task as they play the ever-improving Northern Rangers.

The Rangers, who were the surprise side in the tournament, have been touted by many as the underdogs and they have gladly accepted that.

Meanwhile, their opponents Camptown FC have not played to their full potential thus far and, according to inside sources, they are one match away from that.

Whether it’s the clinical Camptown side that turns up tonight or the one that has suffered mixed results throughout this tournament, one thing is certain; Northern Rangers are ready for both.

The second bout of the night will pit the dominant Western Tigers against Pele with both sides looking to draw first blood.

While many favour the Western side to advance, Pele boasts a band of merry youngsters who are by no means pushovers.

Their enthusiasm and spirit got them this far and they are looking to possibly climb the next three steps.

Nonetheless, the Western Tigers have been brutal and they will make no exception of this youth team when they meet at 21:00hrs.

The second semi-final on Sunday will pit Santos against Police and GFC against Riddim Squad.