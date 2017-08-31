Minister Scott rubbishes GPSCCU claims.

Dear Editor

THE Ministry of Social Protection considers as absolutely mischievous and out of order, certain statements which appeared in the Kaieteur News of August 30, 2017. The statements which are wholly reckless and unfounded appeared under the caption.

“Credit Union Claims Victimization after refusing Minister’s demands.” It is very disturbing that the Kaieteur News which hitherto was considered as a fair and balanced publication could have been misled or wholly misguided to publish the erroneous statements without first seeking an opinion from the Honourable Minister Keith Scott, the Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection.

The Guyana Public Service Co-operatives Credit Union is recorded to have said that it has experienced victimization because it (the union) refused to give the minister a donation of two million dollars ($2,000,000.00). The Honourable Minister categorically denies the statement.

The Credit Union has conveyed the notion of possible legal action against the Ministry and the Minister, but it needs to take note that unless the (Credit Union) and the ‘Kaieteur News’ retract the unfounded statements, they must be prepared to be confronted with legal proceedings. There exists for some time now, certain differences in the understanding of a certain issue attracting the attention of the Guyana Public Service Co-operatives Credit Union and the ministry, but the Minister and the Ministry are not inclined to disclose the facts and details of that issue, at this time.

However, should the Guyana Public Service Co-operatives Credit Union and the Kaieteur News refuse to retract their statement, or should they persist with the publication, the ministry would have no alternative but to proceed with legal action, against them.

Regards

Ministry of Social Protection

Department of Labour