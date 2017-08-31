Cocaine and marijuana busts

IT is no secret that Guyana has attracted attention in the illicit trade of cocaine and marijuana and is alleged to be a transshipment port.

These substances are considered illegal in our society and where they continue to be either produced or shipped, those engaged in such acts are expected to feel the full brunt of the law. Examination and acknowledgement of these facts do not ignore national conversations calling for the legalising of marijuana, revisiting its charges and sentencing given modern trends and scientific findings. But while this substance is considered illegal, those caught using and trafficking it must recognise there will be consequences for their actions.

Within the last six weeks, an approximate $267 million worth of cocaine and marijuana was discovered by law enforcement in Guyana and Jamaica. In the instance of Jamaica, the cocaine was found in a shipment of rice that originated from Guyana. These hauls not only hint at the monetary value to the traders, or potential havoc to the lives of users, but given how they were found also offer insight into the distance those engage in this illegal practice will go to secure their ends. The movement and money value from a purely economic standpoint further suggest that people are going take the risk, making more pressing the importance of properly equipping law enforcement to fight this type of crime and the court to dispense justice swiftly.

Money circulation for some years has been tainted by illicit trade of this nature being allowed to run wild and parallel the formal economy. This fact would bring to the fore how many are engaged in such practice, using legitimate business to front it, and how many probably through more concealed measures or the ‘right connection’ have been allowed to fly or are flying under the radar.

The delinking and separating the formal from the illicit economy will pose challenges to government and law enforcement. This reality also serves as reminder that in the absence of strong systems of policing and the dispensing of justice, stamping out such practice could be challenging. The case where cargo from Guyana on entering another country is found with illegal substances is bad. Such discovery is bound to carry consequences. In the eye of the international community, the discovery could reinforce the perception that Guyana is a transshipment port or producer of these illegal substances. Countries would likely take extra measures to insulate its economy and citizens from the trade and usage which can lead to harassment of Guyanese at various ports out of over-precaution and stigmatisation.

Socio-economic realities that cannot be ignored as part of combating this type of crime include obvious poverty, greed/get-rich-quick-syndrome admired and pursued, limited opportunities for legitimate pursuits, peer pressure and porous enforcement. These factors admittedly are unpleasant, but to ignore them would be to ignore some of the causes of the problem and therefore be unable to effectively and efficiently address it.

Frank assessment of the economy would also acknowledge it as a contributing factor in the absence of a sustained development strategy over several years.

The economy more or less ran on auto-pilot, relying on the continuity of a far too prolonged Structural Adjustment Programme/Economic Recovery Programme, remittances, sporadic foreign investments, decline in traditional production industries, and increased importation of consumer goods. Collectively, these will impact citizens’ behaviours and purchasing power.

Ridding or minimising the illicit trade, which the APNU+AFC Government has committed to confront head on, is a herculean task which requires sustained programmes on all fronts, namely, economic, social, cultural and political. The enabling environment for the expansion of legitimate employment and employment opportunities are matters of priority. At the same time, political decision-making requires working with and guiding the banking and financial sector as to their role and responsibility to society.

Government, civic-minded organisations and individuals’ role of helping the society to develop a culture of intolerance to illicit activities, to isolate and report those who engage in such practices since such have far-reaching ramifications cannot be ignored. Equally important to stamping out the scourge are those expected to police and administer justice, issues such as remuneration and conditions of work are critical too in helping the fight.