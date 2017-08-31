Atlantic Ville resident dies in accident

TERRENCE Bowen, 36, of Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Wednesday died in an early morning accident on the Liliendaal Public Road.

According to a police report, the accident occurred around 00:10 hrs.

Police say at the time of the accident, Bowen, who was the lone occupant of motor car PVV 7104, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and his vehicle slammed into the bridge of the Ocean View Conference Centre.

As a result of the impact, the front windscreen shattered and Bowen was flung through the opening, into the centre’s compound and sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public- spirited persons but was pronounced dead on arrival.