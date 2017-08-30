Wanted bulletin issued for robbery suspect

QUINTYN Alvin Bourne is wanted by the police for robbery under arms, which was committed on Leon Bentham and others that occurred on August 22, at Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Police said anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of 32-year-old Quintyn Alvin Bourne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Bourne’s last known address is Lot 142 Eldorado Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.