RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc. Patron’s Tournament

Grill Master crowned champions as highly successful tournament concludes

A BRILLIANT all-round performance by skipper Roy Jaferally on Sunday led his team Grill Master to championship honours in the RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc. Patron’s Green Economy softball tournament.

Played at the Area ‘H’ ground, Grill Master of Canje crushed Prophecy Boys of Port Mourant by 131 runs to take home the first prize of $500 000, and the beautiful Green Economy Trophy donated by Kares Engineering Inc., and the Ministry of the Presidency respectively.

The tournament was organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, in honour of its Patron, on his 72nd birth anniversary, His Excellency President David Granger.

Prophecy Boys won the toss and surprisingly opted to field first. The powerful Grill Master batting lineup took full advantage of batting first, and blasted their way to an impressive 271-6, with Jaferally top-scoring, 65, including seven massive sixes, while Vishal Phillips 48, David Looknauth 55 and Kevin Gangaram 34 not out offered vital support.

Arjune Marimootoo was the only bowler to escape with decent bowling figures – 4-32.

In reply, Prophecy Boys were dismissed for 141 in 16.3 overs. Michael Romalho 38, Navindranauth Ramnauth 20 and Madhan Budhan 28, were the principal scorers.

Jaferally completed a fine all-round performance with 4-27, while Keon Sinclair took 2-21.

In the semifinals Grill Master easily disposed of Jai Hind of Albion by nine wickets, while Prophecy Boys defeated Hard Knock of Manchester by 79 runs.

In the third place playoff, Hard Knock defeated Jai Hind by 17 runs.

At the presentation ceremony RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the tournament as a massive success, and a perfect tribute to President David Granger on his 72nd birth anniversary.

The club, he stated worked overtime to organise a tournament of the highest standard, and praised the numerous sponsors.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who represented President Granger, congratulated the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club for honouring its Patron with a well-organised cricket tournament.

The minister also spoke broadly on the impact of Climate Change, and the reasons why the government was striving to establish a Green Economy.

Minister Harmon urged the club to maintain its outstanding work, and committed the government’s support to assist with programmes associated with Climate Change.

Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investment and Kishore Persaud of Kares Engineering also made brief remarks at the presentation ceremony.