OMSCC Over-50 final

Caribbean Sensation upstage Skeldon to claim title

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – A thunderous unbeaten 119-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Ganesh Ramraj (54 not out) and Matbar ‘Brian’ Singh (49 not out) spurred Caribbean Sensation to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Skeldon when the Ontario Masters Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Over-50 softball tournament climaxed at the St Bede’s ground, Scarborough here last Saturday.

While the unbeaten Caribbean Sensation players and ardent supporters were celebrating their first-ever victory in the nine-year history of the tournament, Skeldon were once again licking their wounds having suffered their second consecutive defeat in the final, after going down to Dirty Dozen in a heart-breaking game last year which saw them lose off the final delivery.

Set a challenging 146 for victory in the 20-over affair, after Skeldon had reached 145 for seven in their allotted overs, Caribbean Sensation were in a spot of bother at 31 for three, losing the scalps of openers Jai Singh, run-out for one in the second over, Roy Brittania (19) and Steve Haniff.

Thereafter, it was the Ramraj and Singh show as the two tall right-handers plundered the hapless Skeldon bowlers to all parts of the ground, with Ramraj being the more aggressive of the two at the outset of the partnership.

With 33 needed to achieve victory in the final four overs, Singh then unleashed a savage attack on Geenarine Singh, hoisting the bowler for four massive sixes and a four as 29 runs were leaked in the 16th over. Geenarine Singh’s effort was a far cry from his semi-final heroics when he captured five for seven in two overs versus Double Impac.

Victory was duly achieved in 17.3 overs with Singh ending the assault with another boundary, his unbeaten 49 containing five sixes and a four while Ramraj’s knock was decorated with a similar number of boundaries.

Earlier, the much-vaunted Skeldon lineup were given a fine start of 43 by captain Shivnauth Seeram (41) and Jamini Singh (25) before the latter was brilliantly caught on the boundary by Asim Kassim off Manbar Singh in the sixth over after smashing two sixes.

The experienced Seeram tried desperately to hold the middle-order together but once he departed after slamming four sixes and two fours, wickets fell at regular intervals as the Caribbean Sensation bowlers kept a tight rein on proceedings.

Left-hander Fazil Shakoor, with a quick-fire 25, which included three sixes and a four, gave the innings a boost towards the end but the eventual total proved inadequate after all. Gavin Rampersaud was the best bowler with two for six while Sam Punwasi finished with two for 10.

At the presentation ceremony which followed, Ramraj and Shakoor were awarded the Most Valuable Player for Caribbean Sensation and Skeldon respectively. Apart from receiving trophies, the two were also recipients of cash prizes, compliments of businessman Nirad Lall.

Trophies, courtesy of Raj Deoraj of Elite Sports Club, were also presented to Ramraj and Seeram for the highest score in the final, Rampersaud (Caribbean Sensation) and Nasser Baksh (Skeldon), the highest wicket-takers and Ramraj and Shakoor for being adjudged the pacesetters in the respective teams.

Apart from the winning and runner-up trophies, officials and players from both teams also collected medals.

OMSCC president Azeem Khan lauded both teams for reaching the final and was extremely pleased with their display.

According to Khan, the OMSCC Over-50 Division started some nine years ago with the objective of giving the most experienced cricketers the opportunity to continue to engage in and enjoy their boyhood sport.

Khan also spoke about the interest the tournament has generated over the years and thanked the several sponsors for their generosity that has helped it to survive.

Khan also reminded the players that the OMSCC is aiming to send a representative team to the upcoming seventh Guyana Softball Cup, set for November 3, 4 and 5 in Georgetown and is urging interested players to submit their names to the league.