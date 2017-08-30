NA gas station robbers plead guilty

Eighteen-year-old Travon Sinclair known as ‘Fatman’ of High dam, Angoy’s Avenue and his 15-year-old accomplice pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery under arms committed at the recently opened M. Ali Gas Station at Main and King Streets, New Amsterdam.

The duo along with Leon Somaru called Allan, age 27, a carpenter of Lot 8 Ogleton Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, Delon Johnson of King Street, New Amsterdam and Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrates Court. Somaru, Johnson and the teen pleaded not guilty to the charge. They were granted $75,000 bail each, following a successful application by Attorney Erun Gossai and are expected to return to court on October 2, for report.

However, Sinclair has been remanded to prison, while his 15-year-old accomplice was sent to the juvenile holding centre. They will be sentenced on the adjourned date. Police Prosecutor Inspector Godfrey Playter, revealed that three of the defendants were former students of the Berbice Educational Institute , who had all been expelled for drug-related offences.

On August 19, last, at about 2017 hrs, pump attendant Prakash Seenarine was on duty at M. Ali Gas Station at Main and King Streets, when three masked men, armed with a gun, demanded the income from the sales, which totalled $140,000. After the robbery, varying sums were divided among the defendants. However, after intense investigations, the suspects were identified after the sleuths viewed the security cameras.