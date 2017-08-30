Linden man charged for harbouring prison escapees

EX-POLICEMAN Teon Allen was remanded to prison on Tuesday by Magistrate Clive Nurse when he appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court on a charge of harbouring Camp Street Prison escapees: Mark Royden Williams aka “Smallie” and former policeman, Uree Varswyck.

According to the charge, it is alleged that Allen, between July 19, 2017 and July 23, 2017, at Linden, did receive, relieve, comfort, assist and maintain Mark Royden Williams also known as “Royden Durant’ and Uree Varswyck also known as ‘Michael Gordon’, knowing that their photographs have been previously publicly displayed in the media as wanted persons for murder and other offences.

The 31-year-old miner of Labaria Creek, Essequibo River, pleaded not guilty to the offence. Police Prosecutor Pindar, told the court that the father of three is no stranger to the court as he had been remanded on previous charges, including possession of firearm, a matter that is still pending at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Upon Prosecutor Pindar’s objection to bail being posted for Allen based on the seriousness of the current matter, he was denied his pre-trial liberty.

Back in January, Allen along with two others were jointly charged with two counts of illegal possession of ammunition and two counts of illegal firearms.

The particulars of those charges were, that on January 22, 2017, at John Street, Campbellville, the men who are all miners, had in their possession an AK 47 rifle without being the holders of a firearm licence. It is alleged that they also had several rounds of ammunition without a licence. It is also alleged that the men had a 9mm Glock pistol in their possession along with 20 live matching rounds.

In 2014, Allen and another were jointly charged before a City Magistrate with carjacking.

Meanwhile, Varswyck and Williams along with two others remain on the run following July 9, 2017 Camp Street Prison unrest which resulted in the death of a prison warden and the burning down of the entire penitentiary.

Williams of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (EBD), was charged along with several others for the February 2008 mass killing at Bartica which resulted in the murder of 12 Bartica residents. Varswyck was in jail for the murder of Edward B. Beharry’s security guard, Wilbert Stewart, at Sterling Products Limited Providence location, back in December 2014. He was also fingered in the execution-style killing of a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) engineer, Trevor Abrams, back in 2015.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that a reward of G$10M is on offer for information leading to the arrest of the four remaining prison escapees, Varswyck, Williams, Cobena Stephens and Paul Goriah.

Anyone with information that may lead to the re-capturing of these escapees, is advised to contact the Police on Telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 226-1389, 227-2128, 227-1149, 226-7065, 699-0869, 600-3019, 6990867, 699-4606, 603-3261 or the nearest Police Station.